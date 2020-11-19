New report forecasts healthy growth for PET Shrink Film Market

Global PET Shrink Film Market research report is in-depth study on the market size, growth, trends, market share, as well as detailed industry analysis. The research report offers the study of market size of the PET Shrink Film Market in terms of value of the year 2020 and estimated market size of 2026. The study offers the analysis of market performance for the forecast period 2015-2026, accounting on the basis of various growth determinants over the last five years.

The key players profiled in the research study of PET Shrink Film Market include:

AEP Industries, Inc.

Anchor Packaging, Inc.

Amcor

Berry Global, Inc.

Clysar, LLC.

The Dow Chemical Company

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Sigma Plastics Group

The study on the global PET Shrink Film Market for all relevant companies dealing with the PET Shrink Film Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the PET Shrink Film Market industry, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the PET Shrink Film Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the PET Shrink Film Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

The major objective of the PET Shrink Film Market study are:

• To analyse PET Shrink Film Market status, key players, key market, growth opportunity and future forecast.

• To offer the PET Shrink Film Market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan and Southeast Asia.

• To strategically profile the companies dealing in PET Shrink Film Market and broadly study their strategic development plans to acquire key share in the global marketplace.

The research report provides data information and detailed profile analysis of leading companies of the PET Shrink Film Market.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PET Shrink Film Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key PET Shrink Film Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PET Shrink Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low Shrink Film

1.4.3 Medium Shrink Film

1.4.4 High Shrink Film

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PET Shrink Film Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Personal Care

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PET Shrink Film Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PET Shrink Film Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global PET Shrink Film Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global PET Shrink Film, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global PET Shrink Film Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global PET Shrink Film Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global PET Shrink Film Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 PET Shrink Film Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 PET Shrink Film Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 PET Shrink Film Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 PET Shrink Film Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 PET Shrink Film Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 PET Shrink Film Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PET Shrink Film Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PET Shrink Film Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global PET Shrink Film Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 PET Shrink Film Price by Manufacturers

3.4 PET Shrink Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 PET Shrink Film Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers PET Shrink Film Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PET Shrink Film Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global PET Shrink Film Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global PET Shrink Film Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PET Shrink Film Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 PET Shrink Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global PET Shrink Film Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global PET Shrink Film Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PET Shrink Film Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 PET Shrink Film Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global PET Shrink Film Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global PET Shrink Film Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global PET Shrink Film Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PET Shrink Film Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 PET Shrink Film Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 PET Shrink Film Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global PET Shrink Film Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global PET Shrink Film Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global PET Shrink Film Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America PET Shrink Film by Country

6.1.1 North America PET Shrink Film Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America PET Shrink Film Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America PET Shrink Film Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America PET Shrink Film Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PET Shrink Film by Country

7.1.1 Europe PET Shrink Film Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe PET Shrink Film Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe PET Shrink Film Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe PET Shrink Film Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PET Shrink Film by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific PET Shrink Film Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific PET Shrink Film Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific PET Shrink Film Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific PET Shrink Film Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PET Shrink Film by Country

9.1.1 Latin America PET Shrink Film Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America PET Shrink Film Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America PET Shrink Film Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America PET Shrink Film Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa PET Shrink Film by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa PET Shrink Film Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa PET Shrink Film Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa PET Shrink Film Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa PET Shrink Film Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 AEP Industries, Inc.

11.1.1 AEP Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 AEP Industries, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 AEP Industries, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 AEP Industries, Inc. PET Shrink Film Products Offered

11.1.5 AEP Industries, Inc. Related Developments

11.2 Anchor Packaging, Inc.

11.2.1 Anchor Packaging, Inc. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Anchor Packaging, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Anchor Packaging, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Anchor Packaging, Inc. PET Shrink Film Products Offered

11.2.5 Anchor Packaging, Inc. Related Developments

11.3 Amcor

11.3.1 Amcor Corporation Information

11.3.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Amcor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Amcor PET Shrink Film Products Offered

11.3.5 Amcor Related Developments

11.4 Berry Global, Inc.

11.4.1 Berry Global, Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Berry Global, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Berry Global, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Berry Global, Inc. PET Shrink Film Products Offered

11.4.5 Berry Global, Inc. Related Developments

11.5 Clysar, LLC.

11.5.1 Clysar, LLC. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Clysar, LLC. Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Clysar, LLC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Clysar, LLC. PET Shrink Film Products Offered

11.5.5 Clysar, LLC. Related Developments

11.6 The Dow Chemical Company

11.6.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.6.2 The Dow Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 The Dow Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 The Dow Chemical Company PET Shrink Film Products Offered

11.6.5 The Dow Chemical Company Related Developments

11.7 Fuji Seal International, Inc.

11.7.1 Fuji Seal International, Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Fuji Seal International, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Fuji Seal International, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Fuji Seal International, Inc. PET Shrink Film Products Offered

11.7.5 Fuji Seal International, Inc. Related Developments

11.8 Intertape Polymer Group

11.8.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Intertape Polymer Group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Intertape Polymer Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Intertape Polymer Group PET Shrink Film Products Offered

11.8.5 Intertape Polymer Group Related Developments

11.9 Sealed Air Corporation

11.9.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sealed Air Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Sealed Air Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Sealed Air Corporation PET Shrink Film Products Offered

11.9.5 Sealed Air Corporation Related Developments

11.10 Sigma Plastics Group

11.10.1 Sigma Plastics Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sigma Plastics Group Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Sigma Plastics Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sigma Plastics Group PET Shrink Film Products Offered

11.10.5 Sigma Plastics Group Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 PET Shrink Film Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global PET Shrink Film Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global PET Shrink Film Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America PET Shrink Film Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: PET Shrink Film Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: PET Shrink Film Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: PET Shrink Film Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe PET Shrink Film Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: PET Shrink Film Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: PET Shrink Film Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: PET Shrink Film Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific PET Shrink Film Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: PET Shrink Film Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: PET Shrink Film Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: PET Shrink Film Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America PET Shrink Film Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: PET Shrink Film Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: PET Shrink Film Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: PET Shrink Film Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa PET Shrink Film Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: PET Shrink Film Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: PET Shrink Film Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: PET Shrink Film Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key PET Shrink Film Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 PET Shrink Film Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

