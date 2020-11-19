Breast Imaging Technologies Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020-2025

The market report titled “Breast Imaging Technologies Market by Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022” and published by Beathen Reports will put forth a systematized evaluation of the vital facets of the global Breast Imaging Technologies Market. The report will function as a medium for the better assessment of the existing and future situations of the global market. It will be offering a 360-degree framework of the competitive landscape and dynamics of the market and related industries. Further, it entails the major competitors within the market as well as budding companies along with their comprehensive details such as market share on the basis of revenue, demand, high-quality product manufacturers, sales, and service providers. The report will also shed light on the numerous growth prospects dedicated to diverse industries, organizations, suppliers, and associations providing several services and products. The report will offer them buyers with detailed direction to the growth in market that would further provide them a competitive edge during the forecast period.

Breast imaging technologies are used to obtain high-resolution images of breast tissues. These imaging modalities, such as ionizing and non-ionizing imaging technologies, aid in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases, especially breast cancer in women.

This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in incidence of breast cancer worldwide and proactive initiatives by healthcare organizations to raise awareness about early breast cancer detection. Moreover, improved reimbursement scenario for breast imaging modalities (such as breast ultrasound and 3D tomosynthesis which helps in the detection of breast cancer in women with dense breast tissue). In addition, launch of technological advanced modalities such as automated whole breast ultrasound system (AWBU) and MBI/BSGI) fuel the market growth. However, high cost of these modalities and stringent regulatory approval processes are expected to impede the breast imaging technologies market industry growth.

key players in this market include:

Dilon Technologies

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Gamma Medica

General Electric Company

Hologic

Koning Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens AG

SonocinÃÆÂ©

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technology

Carestream Health

Delphinus Medical Technologies

Micrima Limited

by Type, the market is primarily split into

Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

by Application, this report covers the following segments

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Breast Imaging Technologies market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy