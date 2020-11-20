Workplace Transformation Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027

Workplace Transformation is the mixture of real estate, human behavior, and the latest technology resulting in the optimization of overall costs with the elasticity of a collaborative environment facilitating innovation and efficiency. In this cutthroat competition and modern-day work stations with these technologies, make sure that applications are spread from a centralized location to an isolation environment on the objective device where you require to run. A flexible workplace is the main factor in distinguishing an organization from its competitors.

The report aims to provide an overview of workplace transformation market with detailed market segmentation by service type, organization size, vertical. The global workplace transformation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading workplace transformation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the workplace transformation market.

Tremendous growth owing to enterprise workflow management and new technological advancements in the IT industry is the major factor driving the growth of the workplace transformation market. Moreover, the growing adoption of new technologies such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility solution & service by organizations is also some of the factors anticipated to boost the growth of the workplace transformation market.

The global workplace transformation market is segmented on the basis of service type, organization size, vertical. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as enterprise mobility and telecom services, unified communication and collaboration services, workplace upgrade and migration services, asset management services, service desk, desktop virtualization, field services, others. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive, retail, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, telecom and IT, others.

