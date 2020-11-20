The global cloud office migration tool market was valued US$ 650.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2,753.8 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 17.8% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Global Cloud Office Migration Tool Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The global cloud office migration tool market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of companies operating in the market. Furthermore, the strong presence of emerging market players with limited geographic focus and notable customer based within the local market has further boosted the overall competitiveness existing in the market. Presently, a significant number of market players operating in the global cloud office migration tool market that offers numerous subscription-based cloud office migration tools to different industry verticals.

Several organizations worldwide are seeking ways to reduce costs while driving competitive differentiation through greater business agility. To construct a reliable application that continues to provide significant performance globally, an organization would require a data center or, at least, involve in contract discussions with numerous different data center providers worldwide. They must have the competence to scale as demand increases as well as handle fluctuating demands. This arrangement results in high costs and time. The benefits delivered by cloud office migration, such as enhanced IT management, increased mobility, collective IT insight, larger talent pool, and easier mergers & acquisitions, among others, are propelling the adoption of cloud office migration tools by several organizations globally.

Increase in the adoption of cloud office migration tools is expected to accelerate the market in Asia Pacific region. Pertaining to the fact of better mobility, scalability, and easy integration of cloud office migration tools with the existing systems. The countries of Asia Pacific are working towards a common goal, which is sustainable and long-term economic growth through digitalization. Internet penetration is rising at a high pace throughout the region owing to various factors such as cost efficiencies, improvement in traffic control, and deregulation of rules with an aim to enhance the connectivity of the internet. Further, the rising trend for BYOD and internet users in the region is positively accelerating the need for advanced mobile and internet services leading to an increase adoption of cloud office migration tools.

Migrating to the cloud also enables SMEs to scale the number of licenses based on the number of people being employed at any given time.SMEs are focused on achieving high profitability and gaining high ROI, which is supporting the growth of the cloud office migration tool market in the SME sector. These businesses are cost-conscious and avoid investing in high technology and high-cost solutions and services. However, SMEs are widely migrating to cloud solutions to achieve higher scalability, disaster recovery, higher uptime, and lesser operational costs.

