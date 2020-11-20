Application modernization is the process of rewriting a legacy software program to align it more closely to the current business needs. The advancements in technology and the shifting of business to new business models is one of the primary factors that is positively influencing the application modernization market. The existence of a large number of the legacy application is anticipated to create lucrative business opportunities for the companies operating in the application modernization service market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Increasing demand for business agility and faster time to market, growing adoption of cloud-based technologies and increasing focus of companies towards improving their IT infrastructure are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of application modernization market. However, time restraint, large investments, and increasing shortage of workforce for legacy application is the major factor that might slow down the growth of application modernization service market.

Global Application Modernization Services Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The global application modernization service market is segmented on the basis of service, organization-size, and industry vertical. Based on service, the market is segmented as application portfolio assessment, cloud application migration, application replatforming, application integration, UI modernization, and post-modernization. On the basis of organization-size the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprise. Based on industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, retail, IT & Telecom, manufacturing, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting application modernization service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the application modernization service market in these regions.

