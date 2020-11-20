Global Microarrays Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast – 2018-2023

The testing and research of a large number of genes cannot be achieved by using traditional methods. Hence, the microarray is one of the technologies that are used by researchers to overcome the limitation of traditional tools. Using microarrays, the researchers can analyze the expression of many genes simultaneously and efficiently. Microarrays are used in various application such as gene discovery, diseases diagnosis, drug discovery, toxicological research and so on. The widespread global adoption of personalized medication and the need for the error-free molecular testing tool are the factor that is boosting the growth of the microarray market globally. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leads to the demand for an innovative molecular testing solution to perform the microbiology, cancer, and pharmacogenetic testing. Moreover, the usage of microarrays in bacterial pathogenesis research is also fuelling the microarray market growth.

Although, the lack of funding for microarray development and the cost of preparing microarrays are the major restraining factor for this market. The availability of some microarrays such as Glycan is under threat due to the difficulty in procuring and distribution which can hinder the growth of the microarray market. Whereas, the emerging technologies for the diagnosis of microbial infections and the need for detection of chromosomal alteration also increase the demand for microarrays. Additionally, the increasing focus towards the function and recognition of glycan can be a huge opportunity for this market.

Global Microarrays Market Segmentation

By Type

DNA Microarrays

Protein Microarray

Peptide Microarray

Tissue Microarray

Cellular Microarray

Others

By Application

Diagnosis and Prognosis

Pharmacogenomics and Theragnostic

Drug Discovery

Other

Competitive Landscape

Key Strategies

Key Company Analysis

Regional Analysis

North America

o United States

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Spain

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abcam PLC

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Applied Microarrays, Inc.

Arrayit Corp.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Axela, Inc.

AXO Science

AyoxxA Biosystems GmbH

BioreclamationIVT

bioMérieux SA

