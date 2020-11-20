US Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2026

The US thermoplastic polyurethane market is estimated to exhibit a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of thermoplastic polyurethane in various end-user industries such as footwear, electronics, and medical, is driving the growth of the US thermoplastic polyurethane industry. the footwear industry is one of the major applications of thermoplastic polyurethane and is driving the growth of the market in the country.
According to the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America in 2020, Americans spend around $86 billion on shoes every year. There are 127,000 footwear workers in the nation (post-pandemic). Further, the US imports more than 7 pairs of shoes for every man, woman, and child in the country. Further, the footwear companies of the nation invest tens of millions of dollars each year in their stores, and platforms to ensure the delivery of high-quality shoes in a timely manner.
Such a growing footwear industry in the country demands raw material or the manufacturing of shoes. Adhesives based on thermoplastic polyurethane resins show good strength at low and high temperatures and are resistant to chemicals, water, and humidity. Owing to such properties, the material is highly preferred for the manufacturing of shoes. Therefore, with the growing footwear industry, the market for thermoplastic polyurethane is expected to grow in the country during the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2018-2025
- Base year- 2018
- Forecast period- 2019-2025
- Segment Covered- By Raw Material and By Application
- Regions Covered- US
- Competitive Landscape- BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, and The Lubrizol Corp.
US Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market- Segmentation
By Raw Material
- Polyol
- Diisocyanate
- Diols
By Application
- Footwear
- Industrial Machinery
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Medical
- Others
Company Profiles
- BASF SE
- Overview
- BASF SE in Thermoplastic Polyurethane Landscape
- Recent Developments
- Coim Group
- DingZing Advanced Materials Inc.
- Huntsman International LLC
- MH&W International Corp.
- PolyOne Corp.
- Sanyo Corp.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc
- The Lubrizol Corp.
