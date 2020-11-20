Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Live Stream Free: How to watch MLS Cup Playoffs online TV Coverage 2020

Nashville SC host Inter Miami on Saturday (2:00 AM, UK time) in a battle between to expansion sides for the right to play in the first round of the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.Nashville defied all expectations during their inaugural regular-season, finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference and conceding just 22 goals along the way — the lowest of any expansion side in MLS history.

WATCH MLS CUP PLAYOFFS LIVE STREAM

Gary Smith has forged a well-drilled unit made up of seasoned MLS veterans, with just enough attacking flair to make them a threat heading into the playoffs.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, haven’t quite lived up to the lofty expectations set upon them at the start of the season — expectations put upon them thanks largely to being owned by David Beckham.

Indeed, the Herons only managed a 10th-placed finish in the East, scraping into the post-season with a 2-1 win over bottom side FC Cincinnati on Decision Day. That being said, Miami’s early-season struggles make their playoff qualification much more impressive while the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi and Rodolfo Pizarro will always give them a chance of causing an upset.

So, which expansion team will make it into the first round of the playoffs? Read on for our preview, predictions, team news and live stream information.

Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs – Play-In Match

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF

Nissan Stadium – Nashville

November 20 – 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, TSN 1/5, TVA Sports

STREAMING: ESPN App in US

The Music City is used to a celebration and the party will be on when Nashville SC faces Inter Miami CF Nov. 20 at Nissan Stadium in an All-expansion team Play-In Round matchup of the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.

While Nashville clinched their spot on Oct. 28, becoming the sixth expansion side to reach the postseason in their inaugural season, Inter Miami CF needed the drama of Decision Day presented by AT&T to book their ticket, beating FC Cincinnati at home 2-1 with other results also going their way.

The teams are a contrast of methodologies, with Nashville relying on hard work and defensive consistency to become of the league’s toughest teams to score on, losing just once in their final seven regular season games. Inter Miami are built on the big-name flashy signings Federico Higuain, Blaise Maituidi and Rodolfo Pizarro. Diego Alonso’s side were limping toward the final line with three losses in their previous four games before pulling out a playoff-clinching won on Decision Day.

The teams met twice in the regular season, with Nashville claiming a 1-0 victory thanks to a superb Anibal Godoy goal at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 30 before a scoreless draw in Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 6.