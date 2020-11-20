Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2020-2026

The market report titled “Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market by Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022” and published by Beathen Reports will put forth a systematized evaluation of the vital facets of the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market. The report will function as a medium for the better assessment of the existing and future situations of the global market. It will be offering a 360-degree framework of the competitive landscape and dynamics of the market and related industries. Further, it entails the major competitors within the market as well as budding companies along with their comprehensive details such as market share on the basis of revenue, demand, high-quality product manufacturers, sales, and service providers. The report will also shed light on the numerous growth prospects dedicated to diverse industries, organizations, suppliers, and associations providing several services and products. The report will offer them buyers with detailed direction to the growth in market that would further provide them a competitive edge during the forecast period.

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.

AFC System consists of Central Computer System, Station Computer System and Station Equipment.

Central Computer System

Central Computer System is the AFC management center which is responsible for generating reports, receiving ticketing data from station computer, sending control command, downloading system parameter and ticket price list to station computer.

Station Computer System

The primary role of the Station Computer is to provide the usage data collection, downloading of fare related parameters to the AFC equipment; control, monitoring and management of the AFC equipment. Its secondary role is to provide the station reports (if required) and support the sales office and customer service. It is able to function independently should there be a failure in the communication link with the central computer.

Station Equipment

These are all the front-end equipment/devices, which are used to serve the commuter. These consist of Ticket Vending Machines, Fare Gates, Booking Office Machines, Mobile and Hand-Held Terminals and Ticket Recharging Machines etc. Typically the requirement for each implementation may vary in terms of the quantity of the equipment/devices.

Smart Cards

Smart Cards generally support faster and more flexible fare collection systems. Contactless or Proximity Smart Cards permit faster processing times than magnetic stripe cards or contact smart cards. They also facilitate processing of differentiated fare structures such as time-based and distance-based fare structures and fare integration across several modes and operators. A hybrid or “dual-interface” smart card can expand the application of smart cards beyond transit.

This report focus on the Station Equipment (terminal equipment) of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection System.

The global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Cubic Corporation

The Nippon Signal

Omron Corporation

Scheidt & Bachmann

Thales Group

INIT

Huaming

Xerox

GFI Genfare

LECIP

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

Gunnebo

GMV

Huahong Jitong

GRG Banking

Farebox Product

Ticket vending machines (TVM) Product

Validator Product

Market Segment by Application

Bus

Railway