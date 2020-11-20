Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2020-2026

The market report titled “Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market by Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022” and published by Beathen Reports will put forth a systematized evaluation of the vital facets of the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market. The report will function as a medium for the better assessment of the existing and future situations of the global market. It will be offering a 360-degree framework of the competitive landscape and dynamics of the market and related industries. Further, it entails the major competitors within the market as well as budding companies along with their comprehensive details such as market share on the basis of revenue, demand, high-quality product manufacturers, sales, and service providers. The report will also shed light on the numerous growth prospects dedicated to diverse industries, organizations, suppliers, and associations providing several services and products. The report will offer them buyers with detailed direction to the growth in market that would further provide them a competitive edge during the forecast period.
Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.
AFC System consists of Central Computer System, Station Computer System and Station Equipment.
Central Computer System
Central Computer System is the AFC management center which is responsible for generating reports, receiving ticketing data from station computer, sending control command, downloading system parameter and ticket price list to station computer.
Station Computer System
The primary role of the Station Computer is to provide the usage data collection, downloading of fare related parameters to the AFC equipment; control, monitoring and management of the AFC equipment. Its secondary role is to provide the station reports (if required) and support the sales office and customer service. It is able to function independently should there be a failure in the communication link with the central computer.
Station Equipment
These are all the front-end equipment/devices, which are used to serve the commuter. These consist of Ticket Vending Machines, Fare Gates, Booking Office Machines, Mobile and Hand-Held Terminals and Ticket Recharging Machines etc. Typically the requirement for each implementation may vary in terms of the quantity of the equipment/devices.
Smart Cards
Smart Cards generally support faster and more flexible fare collection systems. Contactless or Proximity Smart Cards permit faster processing times than magnetic stripe cards or contact smart cards. They also facilitate processing of differentiated fare structures such as time-based and distance-based fare structures and fare integration across several modes and operators. A hybrid or “dual-interface” smart card can expand the application of smart cards beyond transit.
This report focus on the Station Equipment (terminal equipment) of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection System.
The global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market research report which provides an in-depth examination of the market scenario regarding market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020-2026. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market report offers a complete overview of the Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market globally. It presents real data and statistics on the inclinations and improvements in global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Markets. It also highlights manufacturing, abilities & technologies, and unstable structure of the market. The global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market report elaborates the crucial data along with all important insights related to the current market status.
Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Report covers major market characteristics, size and growth, key segments, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
The global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market report offers a knowledge-based summary of the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market. It demonstrates the new players entering the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market. It emphasizes the basic summary of the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market. The perfect demonstration of the most recent improvements and new industrial explanations offers our customer a free hand to build up avant-garde products and advanced techniques that will contribute in offering more efficient services.
The report analyzes the key elements such as demand, growth rate, cost, capacity utilization, import, margin, and production of the global market players. A number of the factors are considered to analyze the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market. The global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market report demonstrates details of different sections and sub-sections of the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market on the basis of topographical regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key elements such as developments, trends, projections, drivers, and market growth of the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market. It also offers details of the factors directly impacting on the growth of the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market. It covers the fundamental ideas related to the growth and the management of the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market.
The global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market research report highlights most of the data gathered in the form of tables, pictures, and graphs. This presentation helps the user to understand the details of the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market in an easy way. The global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market report research study emphasizes the top contributors to the global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market. It also offers ideas to the market players assisting them to make strategic moves and develop and expand their businesses successfully.
Segment by Type
Detailed TOC of Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Research Report 2020
1 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment
1.2 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Organic Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment
1.2.3 Inorganic Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment
1.3 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Organics Dehydration
1.3.3 Organics Recovery
1.3.4 Organics Separation
1.4 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Revenue 2015-2026
1.4.2 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales 2015-2026
1.4.3 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.3.1 North America Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.3.2 North America Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.3.3 U.S.
3.3.4 Canada
3.4 Europe Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4.1 Europe Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.4.2 Europe Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.4.3 Germany
3.4.4 France
3.4.5 U.K.
3.4.6 Italy
3.4.7 Russia
3.5 Asia Pacific Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.5.1 Asia Pacific Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Region
3.5.2 Asia Pacific Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Region
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 Japan
3.5.5 South Korea
3.5.6 India
3.5.7 Australia
3.5.8 Taiwan
3.5.9 Indonesia
3.5.10 Thailand
3.5.11 Malaysia
3.5.12 Philippines
3.5.13 Vietnam
3.6 Latin America Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.6.1 Latin America Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.6.2 Latin America Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.6.3 Mexico
3.6.4 Brazil
3.6.5 Argentina
3.7 Middle East and Africa Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales by Country
3.7.3 Turkey
3.7.4 Saudi Arabia
3.7.5 U.A.E
4 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Business
6.1.1 Corporation Information
6.1.2 Company Description, Business Overview
6.1.3 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.1.4 Products Offered
6.1.5 Recent Development
7 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment
7.4 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
8.1 Marketing Channel
8.2 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Distributors List
8.3 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment by Type (2021-2026)
10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment by Type (2021-2026)
10.2 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment by Application (2021-2026)
10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment by Application (2021-2026)
10.3 Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment by Region (2021-2026)
10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment by Region (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
12.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.2 Data Source
12.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.2.2 Primary Sources
12.3 Author List
12.4 Disclaimer
Highlights of Global Market Research Report:
- Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application
- Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2026
- Define industry introduction, Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market overview, market opportunities, product scope, market risk, market driving force;
- Analyse the top manufacturers of Smart Cards Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Terminal Equipment Market Industry, with sales, revenue, and price
- Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share
- Request the coronavirus impact analysis across industries and market
