IGBT Type Static Var Generator Market to Flourish with an Impressive Cagr During 2020-2026

Static Var Generator, SVG is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages.

According to Component, SVG can be divided into GTO type, IGBT type, IGCT type, SCR type, GTR type, MOSFET type. FACTS-based power conversion equipment generally used full-controlled devices, mainly choose GTO, modified GTO (IGBT, MTO, ETO) and (HV) IGBT and other devices. This report focuses IGBT based Static Var Generator.

ABB

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

S&C Electric

GE

AMSC

Ingeteam

Comsys AB

Less than 10kV Voltage Level

11kV-25kV Voltage Level

26kV-35kV Voltage Level

More than 35kV Voltage Level

Market Segment by Application

Renewable Energy

Electric Utilities

Industrial & Manufacturing