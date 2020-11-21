Hydroponics – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Hydroponics Market is expected to reach $21.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 13.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Hydroponics Market include AMHYDRO, Argus Control Systems Limited, Heliospectra AB, Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Freight Farms, Terra Tech Corp., LumiGrow, Signify Holding, Emirates Hydroponics Farms, AeroFarms, Hydrodynamics International Inc, Circle Fresh Farms, Kubo Group, Hortisystems Uk, and Bright Farms Inc.

Hydroponic systems help conserve natural resources which is the major factor driving the growth of the market. However, the high capital investment for large-scale farms is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/hydroponics-market/request-sample

Technology is used to grow crop production without soil and nutrient-rich solutions. Plants are grown in the mineral nutrient solution and soil-less conditions known as hydroponics. Traditionally, crops were grown in a particular climate condition but in hydroponics, they are grown in the controlled environment system. Hydroponics uses two methods to grow crops as solid medium culture and solution culture. However, solution culture is gaining popularity across the world.

Based on the equipment, the heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it plays a key role in the development of indoor growers, as the system is accountable for cooling, dehumidification, and preserving the optimal temperature inside the facility. HVAC systems are necessary for the operation of hydroponic and aeroponic farms and should be reliable and well-controlled.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/hydroponics-market

By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it highly adopts hydroponic smart greenhouse horticulture. Countries such as Spain, the Netherlands, and France have huge areas under greenhouse farming. However, in the Netherlands, the growers mainly plant their plants in simple tunnel-like greenhouses without the use of climate control technologies.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/hydroponics-market

Crop Types Covered:

• Vegetables

• Flowering and Foliage

• Fruits

• Herbs

Types Covered:

• Aggregate System

• Liquid Hydroponics

Equipments Covered:

• Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Growing Lights

• Irrigation System

• Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC)

• Control Systems

• Material Handling

• Growing Chamber

• Submersible Pump

• Reservoir

• Delivery System

• Communication Technology

Inputs Covered:

• Growth Media

• Nutrients

Services Covered:

• Natural and Organic Hydroponic Solutions

• Conventional/Inorganic Hydroponic Solutions

Farming Types Covered:

• Outdoor Farming

• Indoor Farming

Distribution Channels Covered:

• B2B

• B2C

Crop Areas Covered:

• 10000-50000 Square feet

• 5001-10000 Square feet

• 1000-5000 Square feet

• Up 1000 Square feet

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com