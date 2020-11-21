Market Forecast Report on Label Printer Market 2020-2025

The Label Printer Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Label Printer Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

A label printer is a computer printer that prints on self-adhesive label material and/or card-stock (tags). A label printer with built-in keyboard and display for stand-alone use (not connected to a separate computer) is often called a label maker. Label printers are different from ordinary printers because they need to have special feed mechanisms to handle rolled stock, or tear sheet (fanfold) stock. Common connectivity for label printers include RS-232 serial, Universal Serial Bus (USB), parallel, Ethernet and various kinds of wireless. Label printers have a wide variety of applications, including supply chain management, retail price marking, packaging labels, blood and laboratory specimen marking, and fixed assets management.

Flexible packaging printing via inline-style narrow web flexo presses is a growing market for label printers in North America. Slower growth in the label market segment, coupled with increased pricing pressures, contributes to traditional narrow web label converters seeking growth opportunities in the flexible packaging marketplace. Aided by the latest generation of state-of-the-art, multi-substrate narrow web flexo presses, these printers are afforded access to a wide variety of flexible packaging applications.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Label Printer Market

The global Label Printer market size is projected to reach US$ 732.1 million by 2026, from US$ 568 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Label Printer Scope and Segment

The global Label Printer market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Label Printer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Label Printer market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Label Printer market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Label Printer market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Label Printer market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Desktop Type

Industrial Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Specialty, organic and gourmet foods and beverages

Wineries, breweries and distilleries

Cosmetics and personal care products

Private labelling

Other

