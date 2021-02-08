Same-day Delivery Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity | DHL, FedEx, TForce Final Mile, UPS

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Same-day Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 with detailed information of Product Types [, B2B & B2C], Applications [Food & Consumer] & Key Players Such as A-1 Express, DHL, FedEx, TForce Final Mile, UPS, USA Couriers, American Expediting, Aramex, Deliv, Express Courier, LaserShip, Parcelforce Worldwide, NAPAREX, Power Link Delivery, Prestige Delivery & CitySprint etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.

If you are a Same-day Delivery manufacturer and deals in exports imports then this article will help you understand the Sales Volume with Impacting Trends. Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

The development of same-day delivery is driven by the trends outlined in this report as well as the sophistication of retailers and logistics providers. As these factors differ greatly depending on country and city, same-day delivery is bound to develop at varying speeds.



Market development depends on e-commerce adoption and geographical population distribution in the world.



Same-day delivery is likely to become available at most retailers with an online channel on a broad scale in urbanized areas in countries with dense metropolitan areas. It is fully subsidized once a certain basket value has been reached. Economies of scale drive down the cost of same-day deliveries significantly, reaching a level still higher than regular domestic shipments but much lower than today. Multi-user same-day delivery networks run by parcel logistics providers reach enough scale to increase the consolidation factor to about 10 to 12 drops per hour and operate multiple pickup and delivery waves per day. Standard next-day delivery is partially cannibalized, but the broad availability of same-day delivery further propels the adoption of e-commerce as new use cases like spontaneous online purchases emerge, and thus increases total market size.



Same-day delivery offers large upside potential for retailers and logistics providers alike



Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1634525-global-same-day-delivery-market-7

The introduction of same-day delivery will take the online shopping experience of customers in the metropolitan areas of Western Europe to a new level of onvenience. The product variety available online from specialized e-tailers (e.g., redcoon for consumer electronics) combined with the price transparency that e-commerce offers (e.g., via product search machines) and same-day product availability is a powerful customer value proposition. However, given the increased complexity of same-day delivery across logistics operations, prices for same-day delivery are likely to remain at a level well above the current price level for standard next-day delivery.



Retailers have a same-day delivery ?sweet spot? with their existing local infrastructure, particularly shops and warehouses in or close to metropolitan areas. The proximity to the end customer enables them to provide customers with delivery on the day of the purchase, ideally combined with an option for a time window. Most retailers have already added an e-commerce channel to their traditional bricks-and-mortar sales approach. The combination with same-day delivery could help to win back some of the customers that have been lost to online shopping over the last decade.



Finally, same-day delivery is both an immense opportunity and an operational challenge for logistics providers who are the natural partner for same-day delivery on a broad scale due to their existing network and scale advantages. The underlying trends of increasing e-commerce adoption and urbanization will create a strong urge for evolution from the current next-day standard in B2C parcel to same-day. Logistics providers need to position themselves for the upcoming transformation, adapting their networks from overnight sorting and next-day delivery to same-day capability. In addition there is an opportunity to expand into fulfillment services given the need for minimal pick and pack lead times to enable same-day delivery.



In 2018, the global Same-day Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.





This report focuses on the global Same-day Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Same-day Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.





Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Same-day Delivery Market Research

Analysts at HTF MI constantly monitor the industry impacts of current events in real-time – here is an update of how this industry is likely to be impacted as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic:



Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Book Latest Edition of Study Global Same-day Delivery Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1634525

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)





The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Same-day Delivery Market have also been included in the study.



Market Growth by Applications: Food & Consumer



Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: A-1 Express, DHL, FedEx, TForce Final Mile, UPS, USA Couriers, American Expediting, Aramex, Deliv, Express Courier, LaserShip, Parcelforce Worldwide, NAPAREX, Power Link Delivery, Prestige Delivery & CitySprint



Market Growth by Types: , B2B & B2C

Introduction about Global Same-day Delivery



Global Same-day Delivery Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [, B2B & B2C] in 2018

Same-day Delivery Market by Application/End Users [Food & Consumer]

Global Same-day Delivery Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Global Same-day Delivery Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Same-day Delivery Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Same-day Delivery (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Global Same-day Delivery Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1634525-global-same-day-delivery-market-7



Thanks for reading this article; HTF also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia







Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]





Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter