Co-bots Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2027

The Co-bots Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Co-bots Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬ from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.

The continuous development in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the global collaborative robot market in the coming years. The safety of these robots has increased their demand in various end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.

The global Co-bots market size is projected to reach US$ 4318.9 million by 2026, from US$ 373.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 50.4% during 2021-2026.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Co-bots market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Co-bots market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Co-bots market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Co-bots market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Universal Robots

Techman Robot

FANUC

KUKA

Doosan Robotics

AUBO Robotics

ABB

YASKAWA

Precise Automation

Automata

Productive Robotics

Segment by Type

Up to 5kg

5-10 kg

Above 10kg

Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages