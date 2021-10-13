Strong Competition in Booming Taxi and Limousine Services Market 2030 | Uber Technologies; Didi Chuxing Technology ; Lyft; Grab Holdings; Gett

This report describes and evaluates the global taxi and limousine services market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

The global taxi and limousine services market is expected to decline from $83.0 billion in 2019 to $46.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -43.7%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 and reach $94.4 billion in 2023.

Markets Covered:

By Type Of Service: Online Taxi Services; Tele And Offline Taxi Services; Limousine Services

By Vehicle Type: Cars; Motorcycles; Others

By Payment Mode: Online; Cash

By Ride Type: Individual; Car Pool/Share

The top opportunities in the taxi and limousine services market will arise in the online taxi services segment, which will gain $7.0 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The taxi and limousine services market size will gain the most in China at $2.53 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the taxi and limousine services market include increasing bike-taxi services offerings, eco-friendly electric cab services offerings, implementing big data analytics tools in companies’ operations, using social media platforms to improve their reach, and implementing new transportation technologies such as on-demand booking services and taxi soft meter. Player-adopted strategies in the taxi and limousine services market include reinforcing M&A strategies to expand businesses in other geographic areas, investing in expanding networks, operations and distribution networks, and streamlining business travel experiences through partnerships.

