Deepening penetration of motor vehicles have raised major concerns regarding carbon and nitrogen emission generating substantial demand for automotive test equipment. Countries like U.S, Germany, Japan, and China have been enacting laws in support of reduction of CO2 emission. This is further expected to propel the demand for automotive emission test equipment throughout the globe.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: ACTIA Group S.A., AVL LIST GmbH, CAPELEC, Delphi Automotive PLC, Gemco Equipment Ltd., HORIBA, Ltd., Opus Group AB, SGS SA, Sierra Instruments, Inc., TEXA S.p.A., TV Nord Group

What is the Dynamics of Automotive Emission Testing Equipment Market?

Rising instances of initiation of stringent laws and regulations with respect to carbon emission are generating potential growth opportunity for the automotive emission test equipment Market. Furthermore, emergence of regulations related to the gaseous emissions from exhaust vehicles and burgeoning requirement for regular technical inspections are contributing to the growth of automotive emission test equipment market.

What is the SCOPE of Automotive Emission Testing Equipment Market?

The “Global Automotive Emission Testing Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Emission Testing Equipment industry[HN1] with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product type, vehicle type and geography. The global Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.[HN2]

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type. Based product type, the market is segmented as Smoke Meter, Opacity meter, and other. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Two-Wheelers.

What is the Regional Framework of Automotive Emission Testing Equipment Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

