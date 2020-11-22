Copper Foil for PCB Sales Market – Applications Insights by 2025

Latest released the research study on Global Copper Foil for PCB Sales Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Copper Foil for PCB Sales Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Copper Foil for PCB Sales . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Kingboard Holdings Limited

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Chang Chun Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Tongling Nonferrous Metal Group

Furukawa Electric

Co-Tech

JX Nippon Mining & Metal

Jinbao Electronics

LYCT

Fukuda

Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co.,Ltd.

Hitachi Cable

Olin Brass

NUODE

Iljin Materials

Guangdong Jia Yuan Technology Shares Co., Ltd.

By Type

Electrolytic Copper Foil

Rolled Copper Foil

By Copper Thickness

Less than 10 um

11-30um

31-50um

More than 51um

By typeÃÂ¯Â¼Ã âelectrolytic copper foil is commonly used type, with about 91.72% market share in 2018.

Segment by Application

Single-sided Board

Double-sided & Multi-layer Board

Others

By application, double-sided & multi-layer board is the major segment, with market share of about 80% in 2018.