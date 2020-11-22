GaAs Substrate Market – Qualitative Outlook on Application 2029

Latest released the research study on Global GaAs Substrate Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. GaAs Substrate Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the GaAs Substrate . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Gallium arsenide is a group III-V compound semiconductor, which is composed of two elements, arsenic and gallium. It has a bright gray appearance, metallic luster, brittle and hard, high frequency, high electron mobility, high output power, and low power. Excellent characteristics such as noise and good linearity are one of the most important supporting materials in the optoelectronic and microelectronic industries.

At the application level in the optoelectronic industry, gallium arsenide single crystal can be used to make LD (laser), LED (light emitting diode), optoelectronic integrated circuit (OEIC), photovoltaic devices, etc.; at the application level in the microelectronic industry, it can be used Used in the production of MESFET (Metal Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor), HEMT (High Electron Mobility Transistor), HBT (Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor), IC, microwave diode, Hall device, etc.

Get a sample copy of the report including the analysis of COVID-19 impact @

The major companies include:

Sumitomo Electric

Freiberger Compound Materials

AXT

China Crystal Tehcnologies

Yunnan Germanium

Grinm Advanced Materials

Segment by Type, the GaAs Substrate market is segmented into

Semi-insulating GaAs Substrate

Semiconducting GaAs Substrate

Segment by Application, the GaAs Substrate market is segmented into

Laser

LED

Other Applications