Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market | Comprehensive Study ,Research Report Covers Impact of Covid-19 on Share, Size and Future Demand During 2027

The global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care was valued at US$ 145.4 million in 2018. The active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

By function, the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is segmented into protection and security, indication, track and trace, and authenticity. The protection and security function in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is further categorized into corrosion, atmospheric gas, physical damage, and anti-theft. The indication function in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is further categorized into time and temperature, quality and safety, freshness, and product level.

In the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, the track and trace function is estimated to be a prominent function, followed by protection and security. Active, smart and intelligent packaging for cosmetics and personal care is highly preferred for tracking, tracing, and security functions. Active, smart and intelligent packaging for cosmetics and personal care has significant applications in retail outlets and supply chain processes for security, protection, and track and trace. The shipment of cosmetics and personal care products through different modes is creating the extensive need for proper track and trace functions embedded with multifunctional sensors.

Retail Outlets are Attributed to Boost the Demand for the Anti-Theft Function Type

In the protection and security function in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, the anti-theft sub-segment is expected to experience growing demand, owing to the availability of cost-efficient RFID and NFC tags and labels in the market. Anti-theft tags and labels with high and low frequencies are estimated to be more popular products for organized consumer goods and apparel retail stores. Other than the anti-theft functionality, the corrosion-resistant and physical damage segments are anticipated to witness impressive growth in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care.

Research Activities Anticipated to Provide Impressive Growth for the Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market for Cosmetics and Personal Care

In the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, the indication function is estimated to hold a market share of less than 7% in 2019, and expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period. As compared to food packaging, the adoption of active packaging is low in cosmetics and personal care packaging. Ongoing research and development for the acceptance of active packaging to reduce preservatives in products and increase shelf life is expected to boost the demand for active packaging from key players of cosmetics and personal care.

Consumer interaction and counterfeiting are estimated to be key concerning factors in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care. In the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, the implementation of smart codes and labels is increasing for improving the interaction between consumers and brands with the help of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. In the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, authenticity is expected to witness high demand throughout the forecast period.

Significant key players performing in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care are 3M Company, LCR Hallcrest LLC, Thin Film Electronics ASA., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Sealed Air Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Landec Corporation, PakSense, Inc., Temptime Corporation, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Vitsab International AB, Varcode, Ltd., Cosmogen, Deltatrak Inc., Cryolog S.A., Timestrip UK Ltd., and ShockWatch, Inc.

Recent developments in the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care –

In June 2018, Tyco Retail Solutions launched new Sensormatic Health, Beauty and Cosmetic Labels, offering an anti-theft function for cosmetic products, owing to size and shape constraints.

In January 2018, La Roche Posay’s My UV Patch by L’Oreal, started using Near-field communication (NFC), and augmented reality technology, supported by a custom mobile app, to deliver a personalized consumer experience, which specifically caters to current consumers’ lifestyles and behavioral trends.

