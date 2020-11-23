Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Report Analysis: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

This report on the CBD hemp oil market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increasing legalization of cannabis production for medical usage and demand for CBD hemp oil for chronic and neurological pain treatment are boosting the usage of CBD hemp oil. Health benefits of CBD hemp oil and focus of companies on capitalization of CBD products are major drivers of the global CBD hemp oil market.

The CBD hemp oil market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, distribution channel, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises product portfolios of major players, based on constituents & application, in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis by key players. Thus, presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global CBD hemp oil market.

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The global CBD hemp oil market is expanding owing to with increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe. The global CBD hemp oil market was valued at more than US$ 950.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to surpass US$ 2.5 Bn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11% from 2018 to 2026. The global market is witnessing expansion at a relatively higher growth rate owing to increasing expenditure on health care, high incidences of chronic diseases, and, rising awareness about treating sleep disorder & depression among patients.

The global CBD hemp oil market has been broadly segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into hemp-based and marijuana-based. The hemp-based segment accounted for a key share (in terms of revenue) of the global market in 2017. The marijuana-based segment is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. These product segments are estimated to gain considerable market share by the end of 2026. In terms of application, use of CBD hemp oil in neurological pain treatment is increasingly gaining popularity among health care providers, commercial users, and domestic users. These factors are likely to fuel the neurological pain segment during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of CBD Hemp Oil Market Report:

Companies such as ENDOCA, Medical Marijuana, Cannoid, Canopy Growth Corporation and Elixinol Global Limited accounted for a major share of the global CBD hemp oil market in 2017. In April 2018, Elixinol Global announced an agricultural operations extension in the state of Colorado, U.S. with Kersey Agricultural Company. This is expected to increase the company’s hemp and CBD supply chain in the near future. Other global players operating in the market include Isodiol, NuLeaf Naturals, PharmaHemp, Aphria Inc., and Folium Biosciences, who are focused on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with parallel companies in order to improve and strengthen their geographic presence in the international market.

