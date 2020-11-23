North American Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American liquid packaging cartons market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The significant presence of major food and beverage processing plants is a key factor accelerating market growth. As per the US Department of Agriculture, in the US, there are 36,486 food and beverage (F&B) processing plants, owned by nearly 31,401 companies in 2017. California had the most F&B manufacturing plants, with 5,731 in 2017, while New York (2,573) and Texas (2,273) were also leading food and beverage manufacturing States. The major food processing plants in the US include PepsiCo., Cargill, Inc., Coca-Cola Co., and Archer Daniels Midland Co. Food processing companies in the region are significantly focusing on highly sustainable packaging solutions to reduce the environmental footprint.

For instance, in September 2019, Cargill introduced new high-performance wet-end starch for improvement of the packaging paper making process. C*iBond 25957 leverages fiber bonding, and substantially improves paper quality and strength in combination with augmented production efficiency for paper manufacturers, in an environmentally friendly and cost-efficient way. With this launch, the company has expanded its packaging ingredients for packaging paper applications. It is designed for applications including folding boxboard, case material, solid bleached board and plasterboard. Further, in November 2019, Coca Cola declared the introduction of KeelClip, paperboard packaging, which intends to replace plastic wrap on its multipacks in all over Europe. It will be used on all can multipacks of up to 8 cans, larger multipacks can be bound by a carton pack.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the North American Liquid Packaging Cartons Market

In June 2019, LBP Manufacturing LLC (LBP) declared that it acquired Union Packaging, a manufacturer of chicken nugget boxes, fry cartons, and other paper-based packaging products to national quick-service restaurants (QSRs). LBP is a producer of innovative and sustainable food and beverage packaging. This acquisition will further increase product offerings of LBP to offer customers a complete range of corrugated packaging and folding carton solutions.

In May 2019, WestRock Group acquired UBS Printing Group Inc., a specialty printing and packaging company that engaged in the production of high impact cartons, and associated literature products. This acquisition first WestRock strategy to widen its capabilities and footprint to reflect the needs of the customer.

