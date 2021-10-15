Automotive Air Conditioning Compressor Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2027 – Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Gardner Denver, Hanon Systems, HELLA

The air conditioning compressor is a vital element of a vehicle air conditioning system which is powered by the engine. In case of any damage in the design of the A/C compressor, the performance of the complete air conditioning system gets effect, which further results in piston damage. Due to vehicle production and integration of AC systems in cars, demand for A/C compressors will propel.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Calsonic Kansei Corporation (KKR and Co. Inc.), Delphi Technologies, Gardner Denver, Inc., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc., Mahle GmbH, OMEGA Environmental Technologies, Valeo S.A., Yantai Shougang TD Automotive Compressor Co., Ltd.

What is the Dynamics of Automotive Air Conditioning Compressor Market?

Factors such as an increase in the production of automobiles and the need to integrate advanced systems within an automobile to ensure hassle-free experience during long journeys are rising in driving the growth of the automotive air conditioning compressor market. In addition to this, the emergence of electric A/C compressors would support to save fuel of the vehicle while boosting the performance. New technology is anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to the players operating in the automotive air conditioning compressor market.

What is the SCOPE of Automotive Air Conditioning Compressor Market?

The “Global Automotive Air Conditioning Compressor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive air conditioning compressor market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type, distribution channel, and geography. The global automotive air conditioning compressor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive air conditioning compressor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global automotive air conditioning compressor market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, and distribution channel. Based on type, the automotive air conditioning compressor market is segmented into swash plate, scroll, and, rotary vane. On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive air conditioning compressor market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on distribution channel, the automotive air conditioning compressor market is segmented into OEMs and aftermarket.

What is the Regional Framework of Automotive Air Conditioning Compressor Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive air conditioning compressor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive air conditioning compressor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMOTIVE AIR CONDITIONING COMPRESSOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AUTOMOTIVE AIR CONDITIONING COMPRESSOR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. AUTOMOTIVE AIR CONDITIONING COMPRESSOR MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AUTOMOTIVE AIR CONDITIONING COMPRESSOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. AUTOMOTIVE AIR CONDITIONING COMPRESSOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE

9. AUTOMOTIVE AIR CONDITIONING COMPRESSOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

10. AUTOMOTIVE AIR CONDITIONING COMPRESSOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. AUTOMOTIVE AIR CONDITIONING COMPRESSOR MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13. APPENDIX

