Europe Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

The European refrigerator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is influenced by the increasing consumer inclination towards smart appliances for the household including refrigerator. Moreover, high disposable income, high penetration of smartphones, and access to high-speed internet will also foster the adoption of advance featured refrigerators across the region thus, driving the market growth.

The European refrigerator market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the market is sub-segmented into a single door, double door, side by side door, French door, and other. Based on the application, the market is sub-segmented into residential and commercial. Further, based on the distribution channel the market is bifurcated into online channel and offline channel.

Europe Refrigerator Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Single Door

Double Door (Top Freezer & Bottom Freezer)

Side by Side Door

French Door

Other Type (Mini Fridge)

By Application

Residential

Commercial (Restaurants, Ice Cream parlors, Supermarket, Research, Laboratory, and Pharmaceutical Storage)

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Regional Analysis

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

BSH Home Appliances Corp.

Carrier Global Corp.

Electrolux AB

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Thalheimer Kühlung GmbH & Co. KG

