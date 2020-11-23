Europe Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

The European refrigerator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is influenced by the increasing consumer inclination towards smart appliances for the household including refrigerator. Moreover, high disposable income, high penetration of smartphones, and access to high-speed internet will also foster the adoption of advance featured refrigerators across the region thus, driving the market growth.
The European refrigerator market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the market is sub-segmented into a single door, double door, side by side door, French door, and other. Based on the application, the market is sub-segmented into residential and commercial. Further, based on the distribution channel the market is bifurcated into online channel and offline channel.
Europe Refrigerator Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Single Door
- Double Door (Top Freezer & Bottom Freezer)
- Side by Side Door
- French Door
- Other Type (Mini Fridge)
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial (Restaurants, Ice Cream parlors, Supermarket, Research, Laboratory, and Pharmaceutical Storage)
By Distribution Channel
- Online Channel
- Offline Channel
Regional Analysis
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- BSH Home Appliances Corp.
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Electrolux AB
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Thalheimer Kühlung GmbH & Co. KG
