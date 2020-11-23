EVA Resins & Films – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global EVA Resins & Films Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the EVA Resins & Films Market include The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Arkema S.A, Zhejiang Sinopont Technology Co., Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Inc, Changzhou Bbetter Film Technologies Co., Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, Lucent CleanEnergy, Jinheung Industrial Co., Ltd, International Polymers Company (IPC), Interlayer Solutions, Hanwha Group, Folienwerk Wolfen GmbH, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dr. Dietrich Mueller UK Limited, LOTTE ALUMINIUM, Celanese Corporation, Braskem, SANVIC INC and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Rise in government initiatives for industrial development, and partnerships with foreign investors are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the availability of inexpensive substitutes is hampering the market growth.

EVA resins & films are employed in the manufacture of foams, packaging films, solar cell encapsulation, wires & cables, and hot melt adhesives. EVA with low melt index offers superior viscosity, high strength, and relative bonding and melting strength as compared to its melt index counterparts. EVA resins are mainly employed in the paper and packaging industry, owing to their superior properties such as low sealing temperature and enhanced flexibility. Furthermore, EVA resins are utilized in photovoltaic panels that are used in solar energy generation.

Based on the application, the EVA resin segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rise in usage of EVA resin foams in exercise and floor mats, sports equipment, kickboards, crafts, life jackets, and flip-flops, among others.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rise in upcoming projects in the solar energy industry in the U.S. Energy industry is a major end user of solar panel coatings, led by the increase in usage of renewable sources of energy. Additionally, utilization of solar panels has been increasing in the automotive sector in this region.

Applications Covered:

• EVA Resins

• EVA Films

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

