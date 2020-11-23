Dimethyl Carbonate – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market is expected to reach $1,681.28 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 8.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Dimethyl Carbonate Market include Alfa Aesar, Arrow Chemical Group Corp, Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co LTD, Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co LTD, Haike Chemical Group, Hebei New Chaoyang Chemical Stock Co LTD, Kishida Chemical Co LTD, Kowa Company LTD, Lotte Chemical, Merck KGaA, Panax ETEC, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co LTD, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co LTD, Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co LTD and UBE Industries Ltd.

Some of the factors such as growing demand for dimethyl carbonate in lithium-ion battery electrolytes and increasing demand for polycarbonate from various industries are the major factors driving the market growth. However, use of highly toxic raw material for DMC synthesis is restraining the market growth. Moreover, dimethyl carbonate as an oxygenated fuel additive would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Dimethyl carbonate is a colorless, transparent and flammable organic compound classified as a carbon ester. It is an environmentally suitable compound that can be used for upgrading several promising renewables including fatty acids, glycerol, polysaccharides, triglycerides, and lignin-based phenolic compounds and sugar-derived platform molecules.

Based on grade, the industry grade (>99.0 weight %) segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is widely used in the manufacturing of polycarbonates. It is also used as solvents in paints & coatings, and reagents in pesticides.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing use of dimethyl carbonate in the synthesis of polycarbonate in countries such as China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Types Covered:

• Gas-Phase Oxidation Carbonylation

• Methanol

• Transesterification Method

Grades Covered:

• Industry Grade (>99.0 weight %)

• Pharmaceutical Grade (>99.5 weight %)

• Battery Grade (>99.9 weight %)

• Reagent Grade (99.1% – 99.8%)

Synthesis Covered:

• Direct Synthesis From Co2

• Ethylene Carbonate Transesterification Process

• Methanol Phosgenation

• Oxidative Carbonylation of Methanol

• Oxidative Carbonylation of Methanol Via Methyl Nitrate

• Urea Transesterification

Products Covered:

• < 0.002% Water

• < 0.005% Water (100mL pkg)

Applications Covered:

• Battery Electrolyte

• Chemical Synthesis & Intermediate

• Pesticides

• Polycarbonate Synthesis/ Production

• Solvents

• Reagents

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Agrochemicals

• Alternative Fuel Additives

• Electronics

• Medical/ Pharmaceutical

• Plastics

• Battery

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

