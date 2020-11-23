Aerospace Bearings – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aerospace Bearings Market is expected to reach $18.39 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Bearings Market include AST Bearings LLC, Aurora Bearing Company, Enpro Industries Inc (GGB Bearings Technology), JTEKT Corporation, Kaman Corporation, National Precision Bearing, New Hampshire Ball Bearings Inc, NSK Ltd, NTN Corporation, Pacamor Kubar Bearings, RBC Bearings Inc, Regal Beloit Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Schaeffler Group, SKF Group and The Timken Company.

Some of the factors such as increase in the number of aircraft deliveries and up gradation of aircraft to reduce operating costs are propelling the growth of the market. However, existing backlogs of aircraft deliveries, rising raw material costs, and high R&D investments are restraining the market growth. Moreover, the growing use of fiber-composite and thermoplastic bearings would provide ample opportunities for market growth.

An aerospace bearing is a component used to reduce load as well as friction between the moving or rotating parts in an automobile. They reduce the axial as well as radial load and improve fuel efficiency. They also reduce the maintenance of the aircraft.

Based on type, the roller bearing segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the application of roller bearings in maximum parts of aircraft and positive demand outlook for aircraft in the future.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing air passenger traffic and companies venturing into aircraft manufacturing in the region.

Materials Covered:

• Aluminum Alloys

• Ceramics

• Engineered Plastics

• Fiber-Reinforced Composites

• Metal-Backed

• Stainless Steel

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Business Jet

• Fighter Jet

• Fixed Wing Aircraft

• Helicopter

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Regional Transport Aircraft

• Rotary Wing Aircraft

• Very Large Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

Types Covered:

• Ball Bearing

• Needle Bearings

• Plain Bearing

• Thrust Bearings

• Roller Bearing

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Applications Covered:

• Aerostructure

• Engine

• Flight Control System

• Hydraulic Fuel Pumps

• Interiors

• Landing Gear

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Aircraft

• Helicopter

• Space

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

