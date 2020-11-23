Handheld Gimbal Market Expected to Grow Faster According to New Research Report 2027 | ARRI AG, Dongguan Lanparte Television Equipment Technology, FeiyuTech

Global Handheld Gimbal Market – Scope of the Report

The handheld gimbal is used in stabilization systems, which is built to give the camera operator the freedom of handheld shooting without the shaking of the camera; it can be either mechanical or motorized. It is widely used in the movie industry due to its strong features, such as stabilizing quality, flexibility, ease of use & portability, and reliability. The growing investment in cameras and camera peripherals is likely to surge the growth of the handheld gimbal market during the forecast period.

The “Global Handheld Gimbal Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the handheld gimbal market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of handheld gimbal market with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channel, application, and geography. The global handheld gimbal market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading handheld gimbal market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the handheld gimbal market.

Competitive Landscape: Handheld Gimbal Market: ARRI AG, Dongguan Lanparte Television Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., FeiyuTech, Filmpower, Gudsen Technology Co. Ltd., Ikan Corporation, Rollei GmbH and Co.KG, Sonia Photo, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd, Tilta Technology Co., Ltd

The increase in the growth of the entertainment industry is driving the growth of the handheld gimbal market. However, the high initial cost of handheld gimbals may restrain the growth of the handheld gimbal market. Furthermore, the growth of the online retail industry is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

To comprehend global Handheld Gimbal market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

