Chlor-alkali Equipment Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2020-2028

The chloralkali process is an industrial process for the electrolysis of sodium chloride solutions. It is the technology used to produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide (lye/caustic soda).

The current market for the Chlor-alkali Equipment is composed of global well-known manufacturers: Asahi Kasei(41.98%), Bluestar(19.9%), ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers(31.91%) and INEOS(6.21%). It can be used for New Caoacity, Process Update and Equipment Replacement.

In terms of types, all markets for the Chlor-alkali Equipment can be divided into Ion Exchange Membrane Method and Diaphragm Method.

On basis of geography, the Chlor-alkali Equipment market is segmented into Europe, China, Japan, etc.

The major companies include:

Asahi Kasei

ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers

Bluestar

INEOS

Segment by Type, the Chlor-alkali Equipment market is segmented into

Ion Exchange Membrane Method

Diaphragm Method

Segment by Application, the Chlor-alkali Equipment market is segmented into

New Capacity

Process Update and Equipment Replacement

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA