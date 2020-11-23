Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Sales Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2020-2023

The Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Sales Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Sales Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

A recently published report by Beathan Reports titled Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Sales Market Report 2020 is designed in a way that helps the readers to acquire a complete knowledge about the overall market scenario and its most lucrative sectors. The research report also statistically provides accurate data in a statistical manner. It examines the historic accomplishments and recent opportunities present in the global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market.

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player’s related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide a special section regarding the COVID-19 situation.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market are

Metalloinvest

Orinoco Iron

Voestalpine

Jindal Shadeed

Qatar Steel

Essar Steel

Lisco

Comsigua

Lion Group

JSW Steel

Fe Content 90-92%

Fe Content >92%

In 2018, Fe Content 90-92% accounted for a major share of 73% in the global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2707 K MT by 2025 from 1954 K MT in 2018.

Segment by Application

Electric Arc Furnaces

Blast Furnaces

Basic Oxygen Furnaces

The largest mIn Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market, Electric Arc Furnaces segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 9369 (K MT) by 2025. It means that Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) will be promising in the Electric Arc Furnaces field in the next couple of years.

