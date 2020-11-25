Global Personal Mobility Devices Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Personal Mobility Devices Market – Introduction

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its recent report, determines the key growth opportunities available in the personal mobility devices market for the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global study traces the key trends and notable developments taking place in the personal mobility devices landscape. In addition to this, it offers actionable intelligence into the personal mobility devices market by analyzing the significant drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

This exclusive report provides an analysis of the demand and supply chain, which offers a detailed view pertaining to the balance of demand-supply in the personal mobility devices market. This comprehensive guide studies the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that help in understanding the growth trajectory of the personal mobility devices market over the course of the forecast period.

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The presence of a seamless industry for healthcare and patientcare has created fresh opportunities for growth within the global personal mobility devices market. In the contemporary times, there is humongous demand for electric scooters that can be used by tourists across busy spots. Personal mobility devices are the new smart mode of commute that is used in town centers. Students are increasingly inclined towards the use of personal mobility devices to commute to their universities. Furthermore, electric bikes have emerged as an important mode of commute for the geriatric population. The growing use of electric bike to commute across gardens, courtyards, and corridors of large premises has given a thrust to market growth.

The tourism industry has emerged as an important consumer of personal mobility devices in recent times. Use of bicycles and electric scooters across places of tourist visit has given an impetus to market growth. The advent of smart city initiatives across several regional pockets has led to advancements in manufacturing of personal mobility devices. Use of these devices such as electric scooters and electric hover boards across smart cities has aided market growth. Smart mobility devices are expected to reduce the carbon footprint across key regional pockets. This trend is slated to give an impetus to the growth of the global personal mobility devices market.

European countries have invested in the development of clean and green technologies. The smart city initiatives across this region have paved way for the use of carbon-free mobility devices. Electric scooters are widely used by youngsters in the region, and this trend shall aid market growth. Footpaths are developed such that personal mobility devices can be easily strolled across these pathways. Over the next decade, the total volume of revenues within the global personal mobility devices market is projected to multiple by a noticeable chase.

Evolutionary Growth Curve of the Personal Mobility Devices Market

The most common of all assistance for disabled individuals began with walking sticks and wheelchairs, since time immemorial. However, the real dawn for the personal mobility devices market can be traced back to the 20th century, when the intelligence apropos of blurring the physical barriers began spreading.

Post this, buildings with numerous floors started spectating the construction of ramps and lifts for easy access for all. As consumers started rising above the social stigma, the adoption of personal mobility devices further moved to higher scales and grew in terms of volume and value. In 2018, ~ 46 million units of personal mobility devices were sold, which corresponds to a value of ~ US$ 9.8 billion.

Key Players of Personal Mobility Devices Market Report:

Detailed profiles of the manufacturers of personal mobility devices have been provided in the report to evaluate their key product offerings, financials, business strategies, and recent developments.

Key players operating in the global personal mobility devices market include

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Ottobock

Stryker Corporation

Permobil (Patricia Industries)

Pride Mobility Products Corp

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Patterson Companies, Inc.

ArjoHuntleigh

