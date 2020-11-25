Global Digital Pathology Market Outlook for Major Applications/end Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate 2027

Digital Pathology Market – Overview

TMR’s report on the global digital pathology market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global digital pathology market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global digital pathology market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global digital pathology market.

Digital Pathology Market – Key Trends and Drivers

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global digital pathology market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, rising awareness about digital pathology and increase in demand for advanced technology are the factors likely to boost the growth of digital pathology market. Moreover, high incidence and prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is poised to escalate the growth of digital pathology market.

According to the report, the global digital pathology market was valued at US$ 0.38 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 12.0% from 2019 to 2027

Rise in Focus on Research & Development and Increase in Prevalence of Cancer: Key Drivers of Global Digital Pathology Market

Cancer is emerging as crucial public health problem worldwide and it is unconquered. World Health Organization states that, in 2018, estimated 9.6 million deaths and 18.1 million new cases of cancer were recorded globally

There is an increase in the number of cancer cases due to growing elderly population globally coupled with unhealthy lifestyles. According to Cancer Facts & Figures 2019, estimated number of older adults, aged 85 years and above was 6.4 million in 2016 and it is expected to reach 19.0 million by 2060. In 2019, 1,944,280 adults aged 85 and older were alive with a history of cancer

Breast, lung and prostate cancers are the most frequently diagnosed types of cancer in industrialized countries such as the U.S., U.K. and Japan. Hence, increasing incidences of cancer accentuates the uptake of digital pathology systems market during the study period. This in turn is projected to boost the growth of global digital pathology market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Digital Pathology market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Digital Pathology market.

Global Digital Pathology Market: Competitive Landscape

This report profiles major players in the global digital pathology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global digital pathology market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global digital pathology market are

Leica Biosystems Imaging, Inc

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sectra AB and Inspirata

