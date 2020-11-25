Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Latest Innovations, Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Overview

Spinal fusion can be defined as the orthopedic procedure which involves the fusion of two or more vertebrae to restrict the movement of the affected vertebrae and to reduce the pain suffered by the patient. A range of spinal fusion procedures are performed covering the thoracic, lumbar, and cervical areas of the spine.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of spinal fusion devices employed in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for product type, surgery, end-user, and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each product type and end-user was calculated by considering the number of spinal fusion procedures performed globally. In addition, the regional trends of these devices, the geriatric population, increasing obesity, and the rise in the number of spine diseases were considered.

Request Brochure for Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32045

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Snapshot

Our spinal structure can lose stability due to trauma, fracture, tumor, deformity, and degenerative disorders. Besides these, spinal cord injuries can happen due to blocked blood supply, injuries, infections, and compression as a result of tumor or a fractured bone. Spinal fusion devices give stability to spinal structure when it loses strength on account of aforementioned factors. The incidence of spinal cord injuries has risen significantly in the last couple years, in boosting the global spinal fusion devices market. With the launch of advanced plating systems that offer improved structural integrity and stability, the market is looking to gain momentum in the coming years. In addition to this, the advent of innovative screw systems and locking mechanisms made from modern materials such as titanium alloy will fuel growth opportunities for the market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has projected the global spinal fusion devices to reach US$10.96 bn by the end of 2025, rising steadily at 4.65% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. In the coming years, the market will gain from the increasing geriatric population as aged people are more vulnerable to spine disorders. Furthermore, with several technological advancements underway, experts predict sustainable growth for the global spinal fusion devices market

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Spinal Fusion Devices Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=32045

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Spinal Fusion Devices Market Report:

The Spinal Fusion Devices market features a competitive vendor landscape with the presence of several prominent players. Product innovation and business collaborations are focus of keen players to sustain competition in the Spinal Fusion Devices market. Strategic alliances and partnerships to penetrate into regional markets is also what keen players in the Spinal Fusion Devices market are striving for.

The report also profiles some of the leading companies operating in the spinal fusion devices market. These include K2M Group Holdings Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., NuVasive Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., Exactech Inc., Alphatec Holdings Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, and Titan Spine LLC.

Buy Spinal Fusion Devices Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=32045<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/