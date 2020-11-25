Neurostimulation Devices Market Growth Prospects, Trends Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2027

Neurostimulation Devices Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global neurostimulation devices market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report provides the revenue and volume of the global neurostimulation devices market for the period of 2017 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global neurostimulation devices market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein, analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global neurostimulation devices market.

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market: Overview

The global neurostimulation devices market was valued at ~US$ 6.3 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027.

Rise in the number of patients with chronic pain and neurological disorders across the globe and new product developments are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global neurostimulation devices market.

In terms of volume, the global neurostimulation devices market stood at 315,329 units, with spinal cord stimulators accounting for a dominant share, in 2018.

North America dominated the global neurostimulation devices market, and is expected to gain market share by the end of 2027. The region’s dominance in terms of market share is attributed to the high prevalence and increase in incidence of chronic pain, movement disorders, and urinary incontinence in the U.S. and Canada, and well-established healthcare facilities. High per capita healthcare expenditure, favorable medical reimbursement policies, and early adoption of technologically-advanced products are attributed to the region’s high share of the global neurostimulation devices market in 2018.

Healthcare Companies Explore Effects of Multiple Electrophysiological Mechanisms to Improve Efficacy in Neuromodulation

The field of neuromodulation is making significant advancements in the therapeutics landscape. High prevalence of chronic pain amongst individuals has catalyzed innovations in the neurostimulation devices market. As such, the chronic pain application accounts for the highest revenue in the neurostimulation devices market, with a predicted value of ~US$ 6.4 billion by 2027. This is why, healthcare industries are innovating in neuromodulation technology to assess stimulation patterns and neural targets.

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market: Major Players

Companies such as – Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories accounted for major share of the global neurostimulation devices market in 2018. Other global players in the market include Nevro Corp., LivaNova plc, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Neuropace, Inc., EndoStim, Inc., NDI Medical, Cochlear Limited, and Neuronetics, Inc.

These players are focused on adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their product portfolios. These companies have adopted strategies such as collaborations & acquisitions, expansion of geographical footprint, investment in research & development, and manufacture of novel drugs in order to be competitive in the global neurostimulation devices market.

