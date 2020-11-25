Global Poultry Health Industry Analysis Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

Global Poultry Health Market: Snapshot

This report on poultry health market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing products of poultry health as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global poultry health market with respect to the leading market segments based on treatment, and geographies.

Request Brochure for Poultry Health Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35876

Global Poultry Health Market: Overview

Poultry animals are the domesticated birds that includes duck, chicken, turkeys, goose, quails and other birds kept by humans. Poultry industry is one of the fastest growing segment of the livestock animal. As the global population is rising the consumption of livestock animal product is also gradually increasing. The changing lifestyle and diets leads to increased demand for protein rich meat food particularly the poultry products. Poultry health market comprise vaccines, feed additive medication and drugs such as parasiticides, and specialized products used to manage reproductive, metabolic or infectious disease conditions. Poultry therapeutic products are used for the prevention and treatment of disease, disorder, and injury of poultry animals such as chickens, ducks, turkey, and geese.

The market for poultry health (by treatment) have been broadly segmented into Therapeutics (Vaccines Feed Additives, Anti-Infectives Paraciticides, Others) Diagnostic (Test, ELISA, PCR, Others, Imaging) & Genetics. Increasing poultry animal population and poultry farmers concern for them is driving the demand for poultry vaccines. According to the research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global poultry health market was valued at US$5.7 bn in 2016 and is expected to be worth US$11.0 bn by the end of 2025. During the forecast period of 7.6%, the global market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6%.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Poultry Health Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=35876

U.S. to Lead North America Poultry Health Market as Meat Consumption Rises

Geographically, global poultry health market has been divided into major five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2016, North America accounted the major share of global poultry health market followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. led the poultry health market in North America, as it accounted for the major share of the market. This supremacy is primarily due to increasing domestic production, consumption, and export of eggs and chicken meat. Also, growing number of diseases in poultry animal leads to significant economic loss to a country. For instance, salmonella infection costs over US$3.0 bn a year in the U.S. This is likely to increase demand for poultry treatment products in North America.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the rapid growth during the forecast period with major impact of countries like China, India & Japan. Well-established poultry production and animal health industry, growing demand are the major factors that boosts the market in Asia-Pacific region. Latin America is also one of the rapidly growing market in poultry health market. For instance, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA) is the competent regulatory authority in Brazil for veterinary products. The latter gives details of the regulation of veterinary products and manufacturing establishments or distributors.

Key Players of Poultry Health Market Report:

The key players operating in the poultry health market are Bayer AG, Bimeda, Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco Animal Health (Eli Lilly and Company), Merck Animal Health, Merial Animal Health (Sanofi), Virbac, and Zoetis Inc.

Buy Poultry Health Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=35876<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/