Lighting Control System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Lighting Control System Market is expected to reach $68.72 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 16.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Lighting Control System Market include Signify Holding, Legrand, General Electric Company, OSRAM Licht AG, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Hubbell Incorporated, Ideal Industries, Inc., Eaton, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Philips Lighting NV, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc, Cree Inc, and Cisco Systems Inc.

Some of the factors such as government initiatives and policies for energy savings and ongoing and upcoming smart city projects in developing economies are propelling market growth. However, security and reliability issues with smart homes and high initial and deployment costs are hampering the market growth.

A lighting control system is a system by which a smart network of lighting controls allocates the user to control lights in space. These systems have countless applications across diverse verticals, like aircraft, automobiles, home appliances, etc. Also, the lighting control system can be explained as the capability to regulate the level and quantity of light in a particular space. The control of light augments the experience and also saves energy.

Based on the offering, the hardware segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the hardware components in lighting products such as LED drivers and ballasts, sensors, relay units, dimmers, and gateways. The growing command of LED lights and sensors driven by its exceptional properties such as lowers energy consumption, requires less maintenance, and offers higher safety. An increasing command for energy-saving lighting systems is a key pouring factor for the market for this segment.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the hasty infrastructure-related activities being undertaken in this region, mainly in China, where smart lighting paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure. Factors such as the ever-growing population, growing per capita income, as well as vast geographic expansions, have indirectly contributed to the growth of the market for lighting control systems in the Asian countries.

Offerings Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Installation Types Covered:

• Retrofit Installations

• New Installations

Communication Protocols Covered:

• Wireless

• Wired

End Users Covered:

• Outdoor

• Indoor

• Transportation & Automotive

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

