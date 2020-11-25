Precision Irrigation – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Precision Irrigation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Precision Irrigation Market include Netafim Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Reinke Manufacturer, Rain Bird Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., TL Irrigation, The Toro Company, Supreme Industries, Inc, Hunter Industries, Grodan, Crop Metrics, and Ags mart.

Some of the factors such as economic and social benefits of saving water and initiatives by government organizations are boosting the market growth. However, the lack of technical expertise for precision irrigation technology is hampering market growth.

Precision irrigation is defined as the application of a precise amount of water at the correct time and suitable locations in an agricultural field. It is a component of precision agriculture which also includes seeding, variable-rate nutrients, and pesticide application.

Based on the type, the boom irrigation segment is likely to have a huge demand due to this system requires less water because it operates to supply the optimum amount of water for the crop. Labor is also reduced as irrigation can be done while doing other tasks. They work best with plug or cell trays, pot to pot spaced plants, or cutting in beds. The system has effectiveness and precision in watering thus reducing wastage.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors like large scale farmlands, ever-existing need to increase the productivity of agriculture, and high labor costs. Farmers in this region are highly skilled and are willing to embrace new technologies, therefore high growth rates are expected to be seen in the region.

Types Covered:

• Drip Irrigation

• Sprinkler Irrigation

• Boom Irrigation

Offering Types Covered:

• Hardware-Sensors

• Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

• Yield Monitors

• Cloud Platform

Software & Services Covered:

• Data Collection Service

• Video Remote Interpreting Service

• Annual Maintenance Service

• Average Set-Up Service

Applications Covered:

• Crop Based

• Non-Crop Based

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

