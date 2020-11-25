Plant-Based Meat Market Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts 2027

The Plant-Based Meat Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by products, type, sources, processes, distribution channel, end-users and geography. The global plant-based meat market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plant-based meat market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key plant-based meat companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Gold and Green Foods Ltd., Impossible Food Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Morningstar Farms, Quorn Foods, The Vegetarian Butcher, Tofurky, VBites Foods Limited

The plant-based meat market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing vegan and flexitarian population across the world, coupled with the rising awareness about the health benefits of plant-based meat over animal meat. However, the population allergic to plant-based meat sources like wheat and soy restrict the growth of the plant-based meat market. On the other hand, the favorable marketing and correct positioning of plant-based meat are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the plant-based meat market during the forecast period.

There has been a rising demand for plant-based meat products all over the globe due to the growing population being inclined to turning vegan. The health benefits associated with the plant-based meat products and the nutritional values associated with it is another reason for the global rise and expansion of the plant-based meat products. Switching from meat to plant-based meat has a lot of advantages like the rise in the protein, vitamins and fiber intakes among the people.

The report analyzes factors affecting plant-based meat market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the plant-based meat market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Plant-Based Meat Market Landscape Plant-Based Meat Market – Key Market Dynamics Plant-Based Meat Market – Global Market Analysis Plant-Based Meat Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Plant-Based Meat Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Plant-Based Meat Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Plant-Based Meat Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Plant-Based Meat Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

