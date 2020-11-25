Magnesia Chrome Brick – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Magnesia Chrome Brick Market is expected to reach $3.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Magnesia Chrome Brick Market include Calderys, Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd, Gita Refractories, Harbisonwalker International, KT Refractories, Magnezit Group, Mayerton, Minerex India, Qinghua Refractories co. Ltd, Resco Products, RHI Magnesita, RS Kiln Refractory Company, Ruitai Materials Technology, Shinagawa Refractories, and Vesuvius.

Some of the factors such as high growth rate witnessed by the non-metallic minerals industry and growing demand for high-grade magnesia chrome bricks from the iron & steel industry are propelling the market growth. However, monopoly of china over raw material supply is hampering the market growth.

Magnesia chromes bricks are generally utilized in cement kilns and non-ferrous furnaces. Magnesite chrome brick consist of magnesium oxide and chromium oxide as the main component, periclase and spinel as most important mineral components of refractory products.

Based on the end user, the iron & steel segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for infrastructure development and mounting command for consumer goods such as automobiles.

By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the factors such as rapidly growing consumption of Magnesia chrome brick in the iron & steel, power generation cement, and glass industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia and South Korea have led to a better command for Magnesia chrome brick in this region.

Types Covered:

• Chemically Bonded

• Direct Bonded

• Fused Cast

• Fused/Rebonded

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales

End Users Covered:

• Cement

• Glass

• Iron & Steel

• Non-Ferrous Metals

• Power Generation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

