Mist Eliminator – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Mist Eliminator Market is expected to reach $1,488.60 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Mist Eliminator Market include AMACS, Agilis Technologies, Boegger Industrial Limited, Du Pont, FMC Technologies Inc., Hillard Corporation, Koch-Glitsch, Munter AB, REA Plastik Tech GmbH, Sulzer Chemtech, Ceco Environmental, Sullair, LLC, Kimre, Inc., Air Quality Engineering, Inc., and Coastal Technologies, Inc.

Some of the factors such as rapidly growing industrialization in the emerging economies such as China and India and increasing number of power plants throughout the world are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high installation and maintenance cost of the mist eliminator are hampering the market growth.

Mist eliminator is a separation tool organized in process industries such as chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, environment protection and light, to remove liquid droplets from gas and/or vapour streams. It is frequently used in cooling towers, dehydrators, evaporators, ventilation systems, air scrubbers, and others.

Based on the end user, the oil & gas segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This is mostly attributed to the severe government regulations, strong emphasis on pure cut formation during refining, improved efficiency of the operation, and reduced load on regenerators, among others, which support the growth of the market. However, the declining oil prices, widening of the supply-demand gap, and COVID-19 pandemic effect had a severe impact on the mist eliminators market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising command for mist eliminators from the emerging economies of China, Malaysia, India, and South Korea. The increasing chemical manufacturing industry, rapidly evolving petrochemical and petroleum refining industry and the growing power generation industry has driven the regional mist eliminator market over the past years.

Types Covered:

• Vane

• Wire-Mesh

• Fiber-Bed

• Baffle Type

• Other Types

Materials Covered:

• Metal

• Fiber-reinforced Plastic

• Polypropylene

• Other Materials

Technologies Covered:

• Direct Interception

• Brownian Diffusion

• Inertial Impaction

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Applications Covered:

• Scrubbers

• Separators

• Knock Out Drums

• Gas Cleaning

• Distillation

• Absolution

• Evaporator

• Crystallizers

• Cooling Towers

• Dehydrators

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Chemical

• Desalination

• Oil & Gas

• Power Generation

• Food & Beverage

• Paper & Pulp

• Pharmaceuticals & Medical

• Pollution Control

• Mist Removal

• Improvement of Impurity Separation

• Textile

• Petrochemical

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

