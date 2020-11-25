Motor Control Center Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global Motor Control Centers market is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2025 from an estimated market size of $4.6 billion in 2020 with a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing demand for industrial automation in developed regions, the increasing use of electric motors in major industries, the rapid growth of the power generation sector, and the increase in generation capacity worldwide.

Market Coverage

Market size available for years 2019–2025

Base year considered 2019

Forecast period 2019-2025

Segments covered (By Voltage, By Type, By Component, By End User)

Key Players

ABB

Siemens

GE

Rockwell Automation

Sun-Tech Engineers

Mitsubishi

Gemco Controls

Vidyut Control India Private

WEG

Motor Control Center Market Segmentations

Market – By Type

Conventional

Intelligent

Market – By Voltage

Low

Medium

Market – By Component

Overload Relays

Circuit Breakers & Fuses

Soft Starters

Busbars and Variable Speed Drives

Market – By End User

Commercial

Industrial

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Motor Control Center Market Report

1. What was the Motor Control Center Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).2. What will be the CAGR of Motor Control Center Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Motor Control Center Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

