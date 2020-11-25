Sodium Borohydride – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Sodium Borohydride Market is expected to reach $2,673.40 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sodium Borohydride Market include Anhui Jin’ao Chemical Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co., Ltd, Kemira, Montgomery Chemicals, Nantong Hongzhi Chemical Co., Ltd, Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Shandong Guobang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Vertellus Specialty Materials, Zhangjiagang City Jinyuan Biochemical Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Qingdao KYX, Guangxi Guilin Pharmaceutical, GreatAp-BLD, and JSC Aviabor.

Some of the factors such as upsurge demand in the textile and packaging industry and environmental sustainability of pulp-based packaging material for food products are propelling the market growth. However, side effects on human health and the high cost of sodium borohydride are hampering the market growth.

Sodium borohydride is a non-living composite also recognized as sodium tetrahydroborate and sodium tetrahydridoborate. It acts as a sinking agent and applications are found in industry as well as in the laboratory. It occurs as a white powdered form. Sodium Borohydride is used for bleaching wood pulp, reducing agents in aldehyde and ketone, and blowing agents for plastics. It is a less expensive metal hydride and is the cost-effective reducing agent.

Based on the end user, the pulp and paper segment is likely to have a huge demand due to better use of tissue and other paper-based toiletries owing to rising awareness about personal hygiene and cleanliness. The reduction in stationary applications in digitally superior countries is offset by other trending applications such as packaging, household utensils, printing, etc.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increase in pharmaceutical activities especially in emerging economies like China and India. Overproduction capacity in China coupled with increasing paper and pulp manufacturing in South East Asia Countries will improve the sodium borohydride market in this region.

Product Forms Covered:

• Caplets-based Sodium Borohydride

• Granular-based Sodium Borohydride

• Powder-based Sodium Borohydride

• Aqueous Solution

• Organic Solution

• Pellets Type

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

• Electron Microscopy

• Radiotherapy

• Medical Research

• Chemotherapy

• Horticulture

• Crop

End Users Covered:

• Metal Recovery

• Organic Chemical Purification

• Pharmaceuticals

• Pulp & Paper

• Textiles

• Fuel Cell

• Fine Chemicals

• Wood Pulp and Dyeing Industry

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

