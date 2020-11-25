Automotive Drive Shaft – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market is expected to reach $10.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Drive Shaft Market include GKN Plc., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Neapco, Dana Limited, Advanced Composite Products & Technology Inc., HYUNDAI WIA CORP., IFA Group, JTEKT Corporation, D & F PROPSHAFTS, Bailey Morris Limited, Wilson Drive Shaft, Yamada, Meritor, and Rochling Group.

Some of the factors such as growing vehicle production, enhanced driving experience, increasing demand for low carbon footprint, and fuel-efficient vehicles are propelling the market growth. However, the fluctuating cost of raw material and growing electric vehicles are hindering the market growth.

Drive Shaft is, also called a driving shaft, propeller shaft, or Cardan shaft. It is a mechanical component used to connect with other components of a drive train, which is not possible to connect directly. The growing concern for fuel efficiency motivates the manufacturers to develop lightweight driveshafts without impacting their performance and rigidness.

Based on the drive shaft type, the multi-piece segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing reputation of pick-up trucks, which evidence high penetration of multi-piece drive shafts, thus driving this segment. Furthermore, the penetration of the multi-piece drive shaft is getting higher due to an increase in the command for SUVs and four-wheel drive vehicles. Moreover, a surge in focus toward the development of high performance vehicles and automotive components is expected to drive the multi-piece segment of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high production of vehicles and a rise in the command for premium and luxury vehicles among developing countries of the region. This market is directly influenced by vehicle production and sales. The availability of major component manufacturers and the presence of major automotive manufacturers in the region are key factors attributed to the notable share held by the Asia Pacific of the global automotive drive shaft market.

Position Types Covered:

• Front Axle

• Rear Axle

Design Types Covered:

• Solid Drive Shafts

• Hollow Drive Shafts

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Electric Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Shaft Types Covered:

• Hotchkiss Drive Shaft

• Flexible Drive Shaft

• Torque Tube Drive Shaft

Materials Covered:

• Aluminum

• Carbon Fiber

• Steel

Drive Shaft Types Covered:

• Single Piece

• Multi-piece

• Slip-in-tube Drive Shaft

Drive Systems Covered:

• Two Wheel Drive

• Four Wheel Drive

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Offline

• Online

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

