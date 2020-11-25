Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market is expected to reach $26.29 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market include ALS Ltd., SGS SA, Bureau Veritas , DEKRAÂ SE, TUV SUD AG , Intertek Group Plc, Mistras Group Inc., Applus+ Services Technologies SL , TUV NORD GROUP , Eurofins Scientific SE , TUV Rheinland Ag Group, Element Materials Technology , DNV GL, British Standards Institution , Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll , and Lloyd’s Register Group Limited.

Some of the factors such as rising occurrence of vehicle recall owing to component failures and growing automobile production in emerging economies are propelling the market growth. However, varying rules across regions are hampering the market growth.

The automotive testing, inspection and certification sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that supply services ranging from auditing and inspection to testing, quality guarantee, authentication, and certification.

Based on the sourcing type, the in-house segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the conducting in-house TIC services allow manufacturers to wield higher levels of control by keeping services and personnel under direct control. In-house services not only lower the risks associated with poor vehicle maintenance, including equipment failure and crashes but also enable manufacturers to identify the problems instantaneously.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the factors such as growing per capita income; rising per capita consumption with a large population base, high economic growth rate, and investment opportunities due to favorable government policies is attracting several global automotive players to expand their presence in the APAC region. This, in turn, is supporting the technological transition of automobile manufacturing and services industry in this region; consequently, supporting the growth of the automotive TIC services market in this region.

Sourcing Types Covered:

• Outsourced

• In-house

Service Types Covered:

• Certification Services

• Inspection Services

• Testing Services

Supply Chain Services Covered:

• Design

• Distribution

• Operation

• Production

• Selling

Locations Covered:

• Off-site

• On-site

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Applications Covered:

• Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Battery Systems

• Electrical Systems and Components

• Automotive Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants

• Homologation Testing

• Interior and Exterior Materials and Components

• Telematics

• Vehicle Inspection Services

• Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing

• Durability Testing

• Emission Testing

• Acoustic Testing

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Testing

• Functional Safety

• Certification Test

• Safety Controller

• Chassis and Body Controller

• Cockpit Controller

End Users Covered:

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

