Image Recognition in CPG Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

Orion Market Reports (OMR) predicts that image recognition of the CPG market size will grow from $1.4 billion in 2020 to $3.7 billion in 2025 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2020 to 2025. Execution process in compliance with regulatory compliance standards and technological advances to facilitate the adoption of image recognition in the global CPG market during the forecast period of growing demand for efficient and profitable retail.

The image recognition in CPG market includes major vendors, such as IBM (US), Google (US), Qualcomm (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Trax (Singapore), Catchoom (Spain), Slyce (US), LTU Tech (France), Imagga (Bulgaria), Vispera(Turkey), Blippar(UK), Ricoh innovations (US), Clarifai(US), Deepomatic (France), Wikitude (Austria), Huawei (China), Honeywell (US), Toshiba (Japan), Oracle (US). These players have adopted different growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions are some of the important strategies adopted by the major players to grow further in the CPG market.

Market Coverage

Market size available for years 2019–2025

Base year considered 2019

Forecast period 2019-2025

Segments covered (By Company Type, By Designation, By Region)

Image Recognition in CPG Market Segmentations

By Company Type: Tier 1: 23%, Tier 2: 27%, and Tier 3: 50%

Tier 1: 23%, Tier 2: 27%, and Tier 3: 50% By Designation:C-level: 48%, Directors: 31%, and Others: 21%

Recent Developments

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

