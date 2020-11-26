Automotive Torque Converter Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

The global Automotive Torque Converter report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Automotive Torque Converter report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Automotive Torque Converter market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

The major players that are operating in the global Automotive Torque Converter market are

EXEDY

Yutaka Giken

Kapec

ZF

Valeo

Schaeffler

Aerospace Power

Punch Powertrain

Allison Transmission

Precision of New Hampton

Hongyu.

Segment by Type

Single-stage Torque Converter

Multistage Torque Converter

Segment by Application

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

Other Transmission

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Automotive Torque Converter Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Torque Converter Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Torque Converter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Torque Converter Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Single-stage Torque Converter

1.2.3 Multistage Torque Converter

1.3 Automotive Torque Converter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Torque Converter Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automatic Transmission (AT)

1.3.3 Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

1.3.4 Other Transmission

1.4 Automotive Torque Converter Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Torque Converter Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Torque Converter Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Torque Converter Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Automotive Torque Converter Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Torque Converter Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Torque Converter Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Automotive Torque Converter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Torque Converter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Automotive Torque Converter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Torque Converter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Torque Converter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Automotive Torque Converter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Automotive Torque Converter Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Torque Converter Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Torque Converter Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Torque Converter as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Torque Converter Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Torque Converter Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Torque Converter Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Torque Converter Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Torque Converter Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Torque Converter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Torque Converter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Torque Converter Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Torque Converter Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Torque Converter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Torque Converter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Automotive Torque Converter Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automotive Torque Converter Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Automotive Torque Converter Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Automotive Torque Converter Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Automotive Torque Converter Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Automotive Torque Converter Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Torque Converter Business

12.1 EXEDY

12.1.1 EXEDY Corporation Information

12.1.2 EXEDY Business Overview

12.1.3 EXEDY Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 EXEDY Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

12.1.5 EXEDY Recent Development

12.2 Yutaka Giken

12.2.1 Yutaka Giken Corporation Information

12.2.2 Yutaka Giken Business Overview

12.2.3 Yutaka Giken Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Yutaka Giken Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

12.2.5 Yutaka Giken Recent Development

12.3 Kapec

12.3.1 Kapec Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kapec Business Overview

12.3.3 Kapec Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Kapec Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

12.3.5 Kapec Recent Development

12.4 ZF

12.4.1 ZF Corporation Information

12.4.2 ZF Business Overview

12.4.3 ZF Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ZF Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

12.4.5 ZF Recent Development

12.5 Valeo

12.5.1 Valeo Corporation Information

12.5.2 Valeo Business Overview

12.5.3 Valeo Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Valeo Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

12.5.5 Valeo Recent Development

12.6 Schaeffler

12.6.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information

12.6.2 Schaeffler Business Overview

12.6.3 Schaeffler Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Schaeffler Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

12.6.5 Schaeffler Recent Development

12.7 Aerospace Power

12.7.1 Aerospace Power Corporation Information

12.7.2 Aerospace Power Business Overview

12.7.3 Aerospace Power Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Aerospace Power Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

12.7.5 Aerospace Power Recent Development

12.8 Punch Powertrain

12.8.1 Punch Powertrain Corporation Information

12.8.2 Punch Powertrain Business Overview

12.8.3 Punch Powertrain Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Punch Powertrain Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

12.8.5 Punch Powertrain Recent Development

12.9 Allison Transmission

12.9.1 Allison Transmission Corporation Information

12.9.2 Allison Transmission Business Overview

12.9.3 Allison Transmission Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Allison Transmission Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

12.9.5 Allison Transmission Recent Development

12.10 Precision of New Hampton

12.10.1 Precision of New Hampton Corporation Information

12.10.2 Precision of New Hampton Business Overview

12.10.3 Precision of New Hampton Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Precision of New Hampton Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

12.10.5 Precision of New Hampton Recent Development

12.11 Hongyu.

12.11.1 Hongyu. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hongyu. Business Overview

12.11.3 Hongyu. Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Hongyu. Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

12.11.5 Hongyu. Recent Development

13 Automotive Torque Converter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automotive Torque Converter Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Torque Converter

13.4 Automotive Torque Converter Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automotive Torque Converter Distributors List

14.3 Automotive Torque Converter Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automotive Torque Converter Market Trends

15.2 Automotive Torque Converter Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Automotive Torque Converter Market Challenges

15.4 Automotive Torque Converter Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

