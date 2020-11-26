Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market is expected to reach $54.13 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market include BASF, Albemarle, Budenheim, Chemtura, Clariant, DIC Corporation, DowDuPont, Huber Engineered Materials, ICL Industrial Products, ISCA UK, Israel Chemicals, Italmatch Chemicals, Plastics Color Corporation, PMC Polymer Products, R.J. Marshall Company, Rio Tinto, Royal DSM, RTP Company, and Sinochem.

Some of the factors such as growing demand for commercial aircraft are propelling the market growth. However, volatile raw material prices are hindering the market growth.

Flame retardants are chemicals and are supposed to slow ignition and prevent fires. They are used to meet flammability regulations. Plastics are extensively utilized in airframes, cabins, wings, cushion foams, and other inner components. Moreover, high presentation engineered products such as polycarbonates, and even epoxies are quickly gaining importance over conventional materials such as metal and wood their lightweight, flexibility, low maintenance, and high resistance to chemicals and pressure.

Based on the application, the carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to these are used in the manufacturing of various aircraft components. With the increasing number of new airport projects across various regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, to accommodate the growing demand for air commute, the orders for new aircraft are also projected to increase over the forecast period.

By geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the presence of major airline companies such as Boeing and Airbus, among others such as Rolls Royce Holding and the Safran Group. However, the European airspace and manufacturing sectors are strictly monitored, leading to a decline in the production of halogenated retardants and challenging growth for other additives.

Types Covered:

• Reactive

• Additive

Products Covered:

• Antimony Oxide

• Aluminium Trihydrate

• Organophosphates

• Boron Compounds

• Magnesium Hydroxide

• Phosphorous

• Aluminum Hydroxide

Applications Covered:

• Polyolefins

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UPE)

• Glass Reinforced Polymers (GRP)

• Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP)

• Polycarbonate (PC)

• Thermoset Polyimides

• Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

• Acetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM)

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

• Epoxy Resin

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

• Polyphthalamide (PPA)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

