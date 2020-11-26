Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Market is expected to reach $227.10 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market include Airbus S.A.S, Airspace Experience Technologies, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Aircraft Corporation, EHANG, Embraer, Karem Aircraft, Lilium, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Pipistrel, Porsche, The Boeing Company, Volocopter, and Workhorse Group.

Some of the factors such as increasing road traffic congestion in urban areas and the need for faster and efficient transportation are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the lack of required infrastructure is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vtol-evtol-aircraft-market/request-sample

The Electric VTOL (eVTOL) aircraft is an expression used to explain the type of systems that facilitate on-demand, highly automated, safe, passenger, and cargo-carrying air transportation services in a metropolitan environment for unmanned and manned aircraft systems.

Based on the lift technology, the rotorcraft segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is a heavier-than-air flying machine that lifts into the air with the help of rotary blades or wings. Rotorcraft requires one or more motors to supply the thrust to the aircraft throughout the flight. Rotorcrafts are mainly classified into two types- single rotor and multi-rotor.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vtol-evtol-aircraft-market

By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to growing investments by leading eVTOL and drone manufacturers to develop urban air mobility in the region. Moreover, increasing demand for automation and globalization in countries such as China, India, Japan, is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vtol-evtol-aircraft-market

Propulsion Types Covered:

• Hybrid

• Electric Hydrogen

• Fully Electric

Lift Technologies Covered:

• Rotorcraft

• Lift Plus Cruise

• Vectored Thrust

• Hoverbikes

Mode of Operations Covered:

• Optionally Piloted

• Piloted

Components Covered:

• Battery

• Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

• Inertial Navigation System (INS)/Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

• Motor

• Airframes

• Camera

• LIDAR

• Radar

• Sensors

MTOWs Covered:

• <250 Kg

• 250-500 Kg

• 500-1,500 Kg

• Above 1,500 Kg

Ranges Covered:

• 0-200 Km

• 200–500 Km

Applications Covered:

• Urban Air Mobility (UAM)/Air Taxis

• Regional Air Mobility (RAM)

• Air Ambulance

• Cargo Aerial Vehicle

• Personal Air Vehicle

• Delivery Drones

End Users Covered:

• Government and Military

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com