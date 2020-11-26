Synthetic Paper – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Synthetic Paper Market is expected to reach $1,147.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Synthetic Paper Market include Arjobex SAS, American Profol Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Cosmo Films Limited, NAN Ya Plastics Corporation, Transcendia, Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Yupo Corporation, Hop Industries Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Relyco Sales, Inc., Transilwrap Company, Inc, MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH, and Neenah Inc.

Some of the factors such as the increasing huge adoption rate of synthetic paper in various applications and eco-friendly synthetic paper are the major factor propelling the market growth. However, limited plastic material available for synthetic paper is hindering the market growth.

Synthetic paper is organized from a synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its main material. Such paper resembles the regular paper produced from wood pulp. However, synthetic paper possess some admirable properties unlike conventional paper such as tear resistance, chemical resistance, water-proof, durable, and others which makes them ideal for various industrial applications.

Based on the raw material, the biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) segment is going to have a lucrative growth due to it is extensively used for synthetic paper because of its versatility and availability. This material is extremely used in applications which require heat stabilities, water resistance, high tensile strength and easiness of printing.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising need of efficient packaging materials from food & beverage, chemical, a pharmaceutical sector especially in emerging economies such as China and India. China’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub has increased the demand for synthetic paper. Cheap labor and easy availability of raw materials boost the production of these products in the region.

Raw Materials Covered:

• Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyesters

• High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

• Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Tubular Film

• Coextruded Film

• Spun-Bonded Papers

• Synthetic Pulp

• Extruded Flat Film

Product Types Covered:

• Uncoated Synthetic Paper

• Coated Synthetic Paper

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

• Labels

• Non-Label

• Paper Bags

• Printing

End Users Covered:

• Packaging

• Paper

• Transportation

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Horticulture

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

