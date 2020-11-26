Automotive Brake Pad – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Brake Pad Market is expected to reach $22.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Brake Pad Market include Akebono Brake Corporation, Allied Nippon, Brakes India Private Limited, Brakewel Automotive Components India Private Limited, Continental Automotive GmbH, Ford Motor Company, Hindustan Composites Limited, Hitachi Chemical, Hunan Boyun Automobile Brake Material Co Ltd, Nisshinbo Brake Inc, Power Stop LLC, Ranbro Brakes India Limited, Rane Brake Lining Limited, Robert Bosch GmBH, Sangsin Brakes, Tenneco Inc, Wilwood Engineering Inc and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Some of the factors such as growing presence of automotive players and increasing brake components and parts import are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a stringent government regulation for raw materials is restraining the market growth.

Brake pads are an integral part of the disc braking system for automotives. When the brake pedal is engaged, the brake pads press against the running disc in order to stop its motion and halt the vehicle. Brake pads are essentially made of materials that possess a high co-efficient of friction.

Based on vehicle, the passenger carrying vehicle (PCV) segment is likely to have a huge demand. The frequent launch of passenger vehicle models coupled with multiple offers provided by vehicle manufacturers to increase their sales are main driving factors for the segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising vehicle sales along with growing disposable income of people from emerging economies such as China and India.

Positions Covered:

• Front & Rear

• Front

Solutions Covered:

• Service

• Hardware and Software Solutions

Types Covered:

• Drum Brake Pad

• Disc Brake Pad

Materials Covered:

• Ceramic

• Low-Metallic NAO

• Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO)

• Semi-Metallic

Vehicles Covered:

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Two-Wheelers

• Passenger Carrying Vehicle (PCV)

• Three Wheeler

• Off the Road

Products Covered:

• Brake Linings

• Brake Pads

• Brake Shoes

End Users Covered:

• Automotive Industry

• Electronics Industry

• Metal Industry

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

