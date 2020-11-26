In-Circuit Test – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global In-Circuit Test Market is expected to reach $1.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the In-Circuit Test Market include Acculogic Inc, Checksum, Digitaltest GmbH, Hioki E.E Corporation, JJS Manufacturing Ltd, Keysight Technologies, Konrad GmbH, Kuttig Electronic, Kyoritsu Test System, Reinhardt System-Und Messelectronic, S.E.I.C.A. S.P.A., Seika Machinery Inc, Shenzhen PTI Technology, Spea S.P.A, Teligentems, Teradyne Inc, Test Coach, Test Reaserch Inc, Testronics and Vital Electronics & Manufacturing Co.

Some of the key factors such as increasing adoption of cloud computing & IOT devices and growing adoption of HDI technology for PCB assembly are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high costs associated with the variations in testing processes and lack of standardization in connectivity protocols are restraining the market growth.

In-Circuit Test or ICT is a tool for printed circuit board (PCB) and helps to identify defective components of PCB by individual testing. PCB is considered as a complex assembly with several components and solder connections. Each component in such an assembly performs to the highest standard as even a minor defect can affect the overall quality and performance. Testing is performed either by with the specialist test equipment, or with a fixtureless in-circuit test setup. In-Circuit Test is accurate form of PCB testing that performs a schematic verification.

Based on portability, the benchtop in-circuit test segment is likely to have a huge demand. The benchtop automated test equipment with built-in fixturing solves the uncertainty of repeated results which are familiar with bench testing. Its main advantages are hand-probing is eliminated, accurate measurements and reliable test probe fixturing.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a large number of household appliances and smartphone users. The growth of consumer electronics is mainly driven by the presence of a high population and increasing income in economies such as India, South Korea, Japan and China which acts as a critical factor responsible for the growth of the in-circuit test market.

Portability’s Covered:

• Benchtop In-Circuit Test

• Compact In-Circuit Test

Types Covered:

• Mixed In-Circuit Test

• Analog In-Circuit Test

Fixtures Covered:

• Mechanical

• Pneumatic

• Vacuum

Modes Covered:

• Automatic

• Semi-Automatic

Products Covered:

• In-Line Tester

• Multimode Flying Probe Tester

Applications Covered:

• Wireless Communication & Infrastructure

• Medical Equipment Manufacturing

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace, Defence & Government Services

• Fixtureless In-Circuit Test (FICT)

• In-Circuit Test (ICT)

• Manufacturing Defect Analyzer (MDA)

End Users Covered:

• Automotive Electronics

• Computer & Peripheral Devices

• Industrial Electronics

• Power Generation, Storage & Distribution

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

